Lizzo - Nov. 18

Since becoming active in 2013, Minneapolis alternative-hip-hop artist Lizzo has risen through the always-fertile Twin Cities rap scene with lyrics preaching body positivity and self-love over trap-influenced pop rap instrumentals. By the time Lizzo dropped her Atlantic Records debut, Coconut Oil, in October 2016, the multi-talented artist had hosted the 2016 MTV VMA pre-show and was tabbed to co-host a new MTV music-comedy hybrid show, Wonderland. Now, Lizzo is back with a pair of new bouncy singles, “Water Me” and “Truth Hurts,” and the “Good As Hell Tour,” which stops in Omaha on Nov. 18 with L.A. rapper Doja Cat as support. Tickets are $18. More info at theslowdown.com.