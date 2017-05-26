KC and the Sunshine Band at Loessfest 2017

It’s the night we wait for all year to kick off summer – Loessfest presents KC and the Sunshine Band with special guest Bluffett for a FREE concert at Tom Hanafan River’s Edge Park! The park opens at 4 p.m., so come early to get your spot on the Great Lawn!

Our 9 p.m. headliner, KC and the Sunshine Band, danced into the music scene 40 years ago and is credited with changing the sound of modern pop music. Their unique fusion of R&B and funk with a hint of a Latin percussion groove has sold more than 100 million records, earning nine Grammy nominations, three Grammy Awards and an American Music Award. KC’s songs have stood the test of time with an impressive string of hits like Get Down Tonight, That’s the Way (I Like It) and Shake Your Booty.

Opening for KC and the Sunshine Band at 7 p.m. is Bluffett – a troupe of musicians and dedicated fans of the beach-master himself, Jimmy Buffett. Break out the Hawaiian shirts and sandals as Bluffett sets the beach pace and takes you to the barefoot sand-land with your favorite hits, including Margaritaville, Son of a Sailor and Cheeseburger in Paradise.