Strangeland 2017

Presented by a collective called Old Skool Underground, full of Deejays and cultural producers, Strangeland was created to get people back into the meaning of fun. The collective invited 35 artists and bands to perform along with a few eclectic activities for the curious minds. Anyone interested in fire breathing? If that doesn’t meet your fancy, you can try a little suitcase music, inflatable sumo and joust competitions, body painting, or play games on a 30-foot- parachute. The entire experience is offered for only $60 per person for ages 18 and up. The festival also encourages camping so be sure to get there early if you want to claim your spot.