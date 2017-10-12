'Lovely, Still' Martin Landau memorial screening with director Nik Fackler

OMAHA (9/7/17) – On Thursday, October 12, 2017, at 7 pm, filmmaker Nik Fackler will introduce a special screening of his 2008 feature film debut LOVELY, STILL at the Ruth Sokolof Theater (1340 Mike Fahey St.) in remembrance of its lead actor, the legendary Martin Landau, who died in July at 89.

Shot on location in Omaha during the winter of 2007, LOVELY, STILL is an inventive story of late-in-life love. Landau plays Robert, an elderly grocery store clerk who returns home one winter day to find a stranger (Academy Award Winner Ellen Burstyn) in his home. What begins as an odd and awkward encounter quickly blossoms into what appears to be love at first sight. But when cracks appear in this happy reality, Robert begins to distrust his perceptions.

Skillfully and sensitively directed by Fackler when he was just 24 years old, and earning him a Spirit Award nomination for writing, the film also stars Elizabeth Banks and Adam Scott, and features original music by hometown heroes Conor Oberst and Jake Bellows, and a score by Mike Mogis and Nate Wolcott.

In a career that also included contributions to stage and television, Landau left an indelible mark in films like Alfred Hitchcock’s NORTH BY NORTHWST and Woody Allen’s CRIMES AND MISDEMEANORS. Yet in 2008, when Landau was being honored at the Toronto International Film Festival, he picked two films to represent his work: ED WOOD (for which Landau took home a much-deserved Oscar) and LOVELY, STILL.

“I was and still am completely honored that Martin took a special interest in my development as a filmmaker,” Fackler says. “He was a true mentor and artist and I can’t think of a better way to remember him than to once again show the film we made together. I look forward to sharing memories from the set of LOVELY, STILL as well as some of Martin’s lessons and stories from all his years creating art.”

Advance tickets for the special event are on sale now at Film Streams’ Ruth Sokolof Theater (1340 Mike Fahey St.) and online at http://bit.ly/2gOM4v1. Tickets are $10 general, $7.50 for students, seniors, teachers and military, and $5 for Film Streams Members.

For more information, questions or requests, please contact Patrick Kinney at (402) 933-0259 x 11 or patrick@filmstreams.org.