Lunch for the Girls Featuring Nicholas Kristof & Sheryl WuDunn

Nicholas Kristof has been a columnist for The New York Times since 2001, writing about human rights, women’s rights, health and global affairs. He and his wife Sheryl WuDunn, who are the first married couple to win a Pulitzer Prize in journalism, will be the featured guests at Girls Inc.’s seventieth annual Lunch for the Girls, held on Thursday, November 9 at the CenturyLink Center.

Kristof and WuDunn have been tireless champions for equality for women globally while also defending the rights of the underserved and fighting racial prejudice. Their co-authored best-seller, Half the Sky: Turning Oppression into Opportunity for Women Worldwide, has sparked activism and ongoing awareness of the marginalization and mistreatment of women.

Reservations for Lunch for the Girls are available starting September 7 and all proceeds will support the educational, cultural and recreational opportunities for girls ages 5-18 at Girls Incorporated of Omaha, a non-profit organization that inspires girls to be "Strong, Smart, and Bold."

CenturyLink Center Omaha 455 N. 10th St., Omaha, Nebraska 68102 View Map
