Lunch + Learn: Butterfly Conservation

Bring your lunch and join us for a curiosity-inspiring presentation that will unpack the ideas and processes behind the artwork currently on view at the Bemis Center.

Approximately 3% of butterfly species are threatened with extinction. This decline in butterfly populations is attributed primarily to habitat loss due to urbanization and agriculture. Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium has begun the Nebraska Butterfly Conservation and Education Project in an effort to spark an interest, enthusiasm, and commitment to butterfly conservation. Pam Eby, Education Program Manager, Wildlife Safari Park & Overnight Experiences at Omaha Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium will explain the work they are doing to protect the metamorphosing species, contextualizing many of the artists’ work in "Monarchs: Brown and Native Contemporary Artists in the Path of the Butterfly", on view at Bemis Center December 7, 2017–February 24, 2018.

Free and open to the public.

Image:

Margarita Cabrera

Craft of Resistance, 2008

Hammered copper

Dimension variable

Courtesy Linda Pace Foundation, San Antonio, TX