Lunch + Learn: Migration / Immigration

Bring your lunch and join us for a curiosity-inspiring presentation that will unpack the ideas and processes behind the artwork currently on view at the Bemis Center.

As both a theme and reality for the artists featured in Monarchs, the immediate concern of immigration policy transcends borders and artwork. In a world becoming increasingly more connected through digital platforms, an increased regulation of manmade and arbitrary borders are being proposed in the physical world. Dissecting this dense topic, Anna D. Deal, Domestic Violence Managing Attorney and Alexis Steele, Immigrant Worker Attorney, for Justice for Our Neighbors-Nebraska, will discuss the role of advocacy, education, and the legality of immigration policy.

Free and open to the public.