Lunch + Learn: Sacred Seed

Bring your lunch and join us for a curiosity-inspiring presentation that will unpack the ideas and processes behind the artwork currently on view at the Bemis Center.

Sacred Seed, an Omaha-based nonprofit organization, seeks to protect and preserve the genetic diversity of original seeds while promoting local, traditional, and sustainable agriculture to offer healthy and low impact food to our communities. Guest speaker Taylor Keen, founder of Sacred Seed and a member of the Omaha Tribe and Cherokee Nation, will share the organization’s mission and the importance of continuing and maintaining traditions and practices parallel to many of the artists in Monarchs: Brown and Native Contemporary Artists in the Path of the Butterfly, on view at Bemis Center through February 24, 2018.

Free and open to the public.