Machine Girl / DFM / Conny Franco / CBN

Brothers Lounge 3812 Farnam St, Omaha, Nebraska 68131

Machine Girl - A touch of punk with a whole lotta FUTURE / When Space odyssey meets Hardcore Gaming reality / INSANE FUN!!!

CBN - Power Electronics from the Ghetto / Two freaks with bad skin / Negitive Beat Music

Conny Franko - Most slept on Mc / Work horse and Community leader / Omaha's best friend

DFM - Drum n Bass for the people / DANCE N MOVE DUH!

