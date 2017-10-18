Machine Girl / DFM / Conny Franco / CBN

https://www.facebook.com/events/146655502616758/?acontext=%7B%22action

Machine Girl - A touch of punk with a whole lotta FUTURE / When Space odyssey meets Hardcore Gaming reality / INSANE FUN!!!

CBN - Power Electronics from the Ghetto / Two freaks with bad skin / Negitive Beat Music

Conny Franko - Most slept on Mc / Work horse and Community leader / Omaha's best friend

DFM - Drum n Bass for the people / DANCE N MOVE DUH!