Made With Love at The Waiting Room and Reverb Lounge

Well, we kinda had too much fun at the wildly successful Holiday Market and we wanna do it again.. for Valentine’s Day!

We’re a must-visit destination for gifts created by local craftsmen and artists with shoppers and vendors alike enjoying this unique and eclectic experience while shopping for their love(s). Not only will we be playing all of the best Valentine movies and love tunes while shoppers browse, we'll even have a carefully curated Made with Love-specific cocktail menu!

featuring goods from // The Anastasia Co. / Archetype Coffee / Artemis Teas / Awl Jokes Aside / Benson Soap Mill / Big Dobs Beard Balm / Black Awning / Chiarta Letters + Art / Crazy Gringa Hot Sauce / EARTHENjoy /Heather Kita Jewelry Design / Hood's Fine Beard Oils / Julia Mason Art /Lavaré Skin Care / Lion's Mane Vintage / Mailbox Melodies / People Of Madeland / Pleasant Avenue Paper Co. / Sapahn / Sweet Magnolias Bake Shop / Tasty Good Toffee / Wax Buffalo / Wee Vintage Baby / Wick & Oil