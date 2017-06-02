Mahler's Ninth - Omaha Symphony

Experience Mahler’s vision of life both earthly and eternal in this profound and poignant masterpiece. The Omaha Symphony performs the richly emotional Ninth Symphony for the first time in more than 20 years. This work of majestic beauty is the perfect opportunity to experience the orchestra at its finest.

“Mahler knew that he was close to death. In his Ninth Symphony he succeeds in writing perhaps the greatest farewell symphony ever written by anybody.” – Leonard Bernstein“The first movement is the greatest Mahler ever composed. It is the expression of a tremendous love for this earth, the longing to live on it peacefully and to enjoy nature to its deepest depths - before death comes. For death is inevitable. This whole movement is dominated by the presentiment of death, which makes itself known again and again over the movement's course. It is the culmination of everything on earth and in dreams, with ever more intense eruptions following the most gentle passages, and of course this intensity is strongest in the horrible moment where death becomes a certainty, where, in the middle of the deepest, most poignant longing for life, death makes itself known 'with the greatest violence.' Against that, there is no resistance.” – Alban Berg

