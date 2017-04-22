March for Science - Omaha 2017

The March for Science is an international movement, led by organizers distributed around the globe. This movement is taking place because of the simultaneous realization by thousands of people who value science in their lives that staying silent is no longer an option. There are marches being planned across the United States and internationally.

We encourage everyone to follow local organizers to stay updated, and reach out if you want to help!

March for Science - Omaha is a sister march to the March for Science taking place in Washington, D.C. on April 22, 2017. The purpose of this event is to bring science awareness and literacy to the public. This is an inclusive, nonpartisan event and those that attend, as well as participate in discussions, are requested to adhere to Facebook guidelines, city ordinances, venue guidelines, traffic laws, and basic human decency.