Saturday, August 5, 2017 is the 3rd Annual “In The Market For Blues” Festival. This year’s lineup of local, regional and national talent has doubled in number of acts from last year and venues hosting live music tripled!

Tas Cru & his band of Tortured Souls (New York)

JJ Thames and the Violet ReVolt (New Orleans)

The Scott Keeton Band (Oklahoma City)

Hector Anchondo Band (Omaha)

Scott Holt Band (Nashville)

The Soul Searchers (Des Moines)

Brick Fields (Arkansas)

Brad Cordle Band (Omaha)

Coyote Bill Boogie Band (Kansas City)

Jason Vivone and the Billy Bats (Kansas City)

Big Daddy Caleb and the Chargers (Lincoln)

Lash LaRue & The Hired Guns (Omaha)

Tim Budig Band (Omaha)

Matt Fuller (Iowa)

Swampboy Blues Band (Omaha)

Drew Jude and the Cool Tones (Omaha)

Matt Cox (Omaha)

Soul 4 Life Trio (Omaha)

Steve Lovett Blues Band (Omaha)

Sebastian Lane & The Roadrunners (Omaha)

Tim Koehn (Omaha)

4 Deep (Omaha)

Virginia Kathryn (Omaha)

Us and Them (Omaha)

Five Minute Drive (Omaha)

The Redwoods (Omaha)

Harney Street Tavern, The Hive, Dubliner Pub, Bourbon Saloon, Jazz Kitchen, Havana Garage, Omaha Lounge and T. Henery’s will all host live music throughout the day; some venues running 3pm to 2am (schedule tba). Admission is a $10 wristband which allows access to all venues all day or $5 cash for one venue. Underage attendees permitted (at most venues, check their website) with an adult until 9pm. The festival will conclude with jam sessions at Harney Street Tavern and T. Henery’s. Food trucks (tba) throughout the day in the Old Market provided by Omaha Food Truck Association. Jazz Kitchen will also have food available.

In The Market For Blues is an E3 Music Management and Blues Society of Omaha production in conjunction with Hector Anchondo. This year’s festival is sponsored by Shucks Fish House & Oyster Bar, Paul Gerber Auto Sales and the Flagship Restaurant Group.