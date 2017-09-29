Market at the ReStore Anniversary Event

We’re celebrating the anniversary of Omaha’s Habitat ReStore with a special event September 29 & 30! The thrill of visiting Omaha’s Habitat ReStore is seeing everything that’s new – and this weekend will be no different! In addition to the normal home goods and building materials, we’ll have:
– Pop-up shopping with local vendors
– Giveaways
– Food vendors
– New merchandise, and more!
The hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. both days.
TWO LOCATIONS:
South: 1003 South 24th Street, Omaha, NE 68108
West Maple: 10910 Emmet Street, Omaha, NE 68164