Masters & Music: Rediscover

Masters and Music: a series blending artistic imagery and musical composition

Join Friends of ART and fellow art lovers for a casual evening of exploration and entertainment as artistic and musical insights are presented in the intimate setting of the UNO Art Gallery in the Weber Fine Arts Building at UNO. Rediscover a home town artist whose silent national success is being celebrated in this premier art exhibition. In the UNO Gallery you will be surrounded by the works of Milton Wolsky, a painter and illustrator, who lived in New York City and studied with Hans Hofmann then decided to return home and do what he loved – make art. Presented by Patrick Drickey, Director of 1516 Gallery, and Norma Hit, Owner, ARTicles Gallery. Stacie Haneline and Christine Erlander Beard from UNO School of Music will delight us with a special piano and flute program of discovery and creative innovations.

Engage in conversation with the guest artists during the heavy hors d’oeuvres and wine reception that follows. Tickets are $15 and may be purchased at foaomaha.org or at the door. Free for UNO students with MAV ID. All proceeds support Friends of ART art and art history scholarships and initiatives at UNO.