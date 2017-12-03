2017-18 Masters & Music: Enriching the Omaha Community - How the arts help to enhance and define our community and what it means to artists to be an Omahan.

A Series Blending Artistic Imagery and Musical Composition

UNO Art Gallery in the Weber Fine Arts Building

5:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Join fellow art lovers for a casual evening of exploration and entertainment. Artistic and musical insights are presented in the intimate setting of the UNO Art gallery. Engage in conversation with the guest artists during the wine and goodies reception that follows. All proceeds go directly to the scholarship fund for UNO students in studio art, art history, and art education.

December 3, 2017 Masters & Music: Cultural Enrichment How the diverse cultures of our community are portrayed and expressed through the arts. How the traditions and heritage of many cultures have shaped and enriched us all.

The South Omaha Mural Project is a series of ten community-based murals depicting the culture, history, and ethnic heritage of groups that settled in South Omaha neighborhoods. Four of the artists involved with this project, Richard Harrison, Mike Gyron, Rebecca Van Omam, and Hugo Zamorano, will speak about their experiences.

The Omaha South Magnet Advanced Guitar Ensemble plays a wide variety of music from classical guitar solos to the current pop/rock music of today. They have performed across the state, providing music for national and regional conferences, corporate banquets, nursing homes, and many other community events. They were the first guitar group ever to be selected to play at the Nebraska Music Educator's Association Conference in 2014.