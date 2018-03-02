Matt Cox at Growler USA

Matt Cox is a six-time Omaha Entertainment and Arts Award winner for Best Country/Americana and Best Blues. The Nebraska musician showcases his range as an artist by performing traditional Americana, folk and roots songs that highlight his signature harmonica style, slide guitar skills and fingerpickin’ abilities. Matt continues to play shows with an ever-changing lineup of the area’s top talent and a raw energy that reveals the passion and experience that friends share with each other on stage and off. Cox’s songwriting tells a realistic story with lyrics one can relate to. His style of artistic expression and performance is heartfelt and will give you a refreshing appreciation for live music.