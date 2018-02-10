Matt Cox ~ Ragged Company ~ The Electroliners

Matt Cox: Award-winning Americana, folk, country, blues & roots artist from Omaha, Nebraska. www.mattcoxmusic.net

Ragged Company: As a three piece band with Adam on acoustic guitar, Ben on electric bass and Dave shredding on cello for nearly nine years, Ragged Company has played just about everywhere you can play around the Benson and Downtown areas of Omaha, NE.

In 2015, Ragged found a beautiful spark and rebirth with the addition of some talented musicians joining the band. The addition of George on banjo and dobro, Brandon on mandolin and Ethan on drums along with Kristen's vocal harmonies have transformed their existing songs tremendously.

The Electroliners: The Electroliners play both kinds of music: Country and Western.

10pm/$5/21+