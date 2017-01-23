Metal Monday! In The Attack Free Show

Metal Monday has returned! The Omaha Metro's best destination for free local metal is starting off the new year with a Brutal Birthday Bash! Come get your metal fix with some of the best home grown Omaha and Lincoln metal bands, and help your devilishly hansom host celebrate his 27th birthday! Featuring:

In The Attack

Fields of Murder (Lincoln NE)

Flourishing Illusions

Why should you attend Metal Monday? In 2016 Metal Monday found new audiences for the area's best metal musicians by providing a fresh, intimate venue, while allowing free admission and promoting a fun and welcoming atmosphere. Metal Monday is the most fun you will have on a Monday Night guaranteed! And you will be hard pressed to find better musicians anywhere else. These guys are here to play and they are here to party, and you get to see them for free! See you there!

9pm, 21+, No Cover.

3530 Leavenworth St, Omaha NE, 68105