Metamorphosis: Art Aglow

For seventeen nights see the sculptures aglow!

This exhibit features larger-than-life sculptures, made from a variety of plastics intercepted from the waste stream by artists Sayaka Ganz and Aurora Robson. They have turned the harsh reality of plastic pollution into a beautiful, powerful, and educational exhibit that will inspire us all to rethink our use of plastics and to change our own habits. Discover the everyday plastic objects that have been transformed into sculptures of dolphins, penguins, fish, a whale, and other creatures of the sea and sky.

Light will help create an imaginative seascape full of lit jellyfish, coral and more, as well as a sky scene, highlighting both real and imaginative birds. Additionally, the spectacular "Arise," by Aurora Robson, will be illuminated in the floral display hall. By day the works dazzle with color and form, see them in a new light at night. A fun family outing or date night!

The evening exhibit is included with garden admission, $10 adults, $5 for children 6-12, and is free for garden members and children under 6.