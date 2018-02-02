Metamorphosis: From Reclaimed Plastics to Works of Art

Through amazing creations- inspired by nature and built from reclaimed materials, artists Sayaka Ganz and Aurora Robson will change the way you see art, plastics and our environment.

Millions of pieces of plastic find their way into landfills and watersheds every year, causing harm and producing pollution to both wildlife and human beings. This winter and spring, Lauritzen Gardens will present an indoor sculpture exhibit constructed of found, recycled and reused plastic objects. From dolphins to penguins, a giant whale to a massive vortex, and other creatures of the sea and sky, Sayaka Ganz and Aurora Robson will show how beautiful reclaimed materials can be. As Ganz says, "When we think of these things as beautiful, we value them. If we value our resources we will waste less."

Guests can explore the indoor gardens and also create their own eco-art arrangements using reclaimed bottle caps at the magnetic creation station.

This exhibit is included with admission, $10 for adults, $5 for children 6-12 and free for garden members and children under six.