Michael Phillips Lecture

Internationally renowned Blake scholar Michael Phillips will explore the little known era of Blake’s life in Lambeth during the early 1790s, the intense period of creativity when he produced poems such as ‘London’ and ‘The Tyger’ and the other Songs of Experience, his iconoclastic, and the great series of Lambeth prophecies beginning with Visions of the Daughters of Albion and America a Prophecy. Sponsored by the UNO English Department, the UNO College of Arts and Sciences, the UNO College of Fine Arts, the UNO English Dual Enrollment Program, the Creighton College of Arts and Sciences and the Creighton Department of Fine and Performing Arts. This program is funded in part by Humanities Nebraska and the Nebraska Cultural Endowment.