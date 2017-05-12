The Midnight Devils Tour Send Off Show

The Midnight Devils, Omaha's very own glam slam boogie woogie rock n roll band featuring the current members of 3D In Your Face, are leaving for the great state of Oklahoma. Before they leave they are throwing one last wild rock n roll party at The Lookout Lounge. It's a big hair-glitter to gutter- sleazefest all in the name of Rock n Roll featuring Lincoln's very own Laughing Falcon and Omaha hard rock band Our Sovereign Souls. Dress to impress and come and wish these boys the best on their journey.
Info
Lookout Lounge 320 S 72nd St, Omaha, Nebraska 68114 View Map
please enable javascript to view