The Midnight Devils Tour Send Off Show

The Midnight Devils, Omaha's very own glam slam boogie woogie rock n roll band featuring the current members of 3D In Your Face, are leaving for the great state of Oklahoma. Before they leave they are throwing one last wild rock n roll party at The Lookout Lounge. It's a big hair-glitter to gutter- sleazefest all in the name of Rock n Roll featuring Lincoln's very own Laughing Falcon and Omaha hard rock band Our Sovereign Souls. Dress to impress and come and wish these boys the best on their journey.