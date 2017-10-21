JOIN US as we celebrate and showcase today's vibrant midtown Omaha lifestyle during the 2017 Midtown Living Tour on Saturday, October 21st, complete with a FREE circulating trolley.

Participating communities include:

• Clarity Development

• Green Slate Development

• Harney Place at Midtown

• Midtown Crossing

• NuStyle Development

• The Conrad

• Urban Village Development

• Uptown Urban Dwellings

and more!

Tour units include both apartments to rent and homes to purchase.

The Midtown Living Tour is free of charge.