Midtown Living Tour

Midtown Crossing at Turner Park 31st Ave and Farnam Street, Omaha, Nebraska 68131

JOIN US as we celebrate and showcase today's vibrant midtown Omaha lifestyle during the 2017 Midtown Living Tour on Saturday, October 21st, complete with a FREE circulating trolley.

Participating communities include:

• Clarity Development

• Green Slate Development

• Harney Place at Midtown

• Midtown Crossing

• NuStyle Development

• The Conrad

• Urban Village Development

• Uptown Urban Dwellings

and more!

Tour units include both apartments to rent and homes to purchase.

The Midtown Living Tour is free of charge.

