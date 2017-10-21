JOIN US as we celebrate and showcase today's vibrant midtown Omaha lifestyle during the 2017 Midtown Living Tour on Saturday, October 21st, complete with a FREE circulating trolley.
Participating communities include:
• Clarity Development
• Green Slate Development
• Harney Place at Midtown
• Midtown Crossing
• NuStyle Development
• The Conrad
• Urban Village Development
• Uptown Urban Dwellings
and more!
Tour units include both apartments to rent and homes to purchase.
The Midtown Living Tour is free of charge.