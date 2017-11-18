Midwest Coffee and Tea Festival

The Omaha, Council Bluffs and Lincoln areas are gearing up for the Inaugural Coffee & Tea Festival! Join exhibitors as they pour tastings of their finest coffees and teas, and introduce you to new and award-winning products! This extravaganza celebrating all things coffee and tea will offer seminars, pairings, tastings and more! The festival will also feature some of the most delectable sweet and savory foods to compliment the spectacular collection of local and national coffees and teas.

A portion of the proceeds from this event will be donated back to local Domestic Abuse programs in the Omaha metro area.