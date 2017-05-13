Missing Kitten presents Dave Ross

Missing Kitten is a monthly standup comedy show the 2nd Saturday of every month at 10:00 PM at The Backline in Omaha featuring nationally touring comedians from Los Angeles, Denver, Chicago, and New York City, as well as local comedians on the rise. Hosted by Dusty Stehl and Stephen Smith.

Presenting:

Dave Ross

Los Angeles is Dave's home but he tours all the time. Vans Warped Tour, Fest, The Hollywood Improv, SF Sketchfest, The Bridgetown Comedy Festival and your basement are just a few of the places Dave has done stand-up. In 2016, he was chosen as a New Face at the "Just For Laughs" Festival in Montreal. "Time Out Los Angeles" named him as one of their 2017 Comics to Watch.

On top of doing stand-up, Dave makes stuff. That's what he loves to do. He makes sketches on his own and with his sketch group WOMEN, some of which you may have seen on IFC or Comedy Central. Dave hosts Nerdist's "Terrified" podcast and for a time co-hosted Nerdist's "Sex Nerd Sandra" podcast. He's done standup on Comedy Central's "This is Not Happening" and Hulu's "Coming to the Stage". He made a short film called "Number 5" and created that campaign sign/t-shirt that says "IDK NOT TRUMP THO 2016". Dave has won the Moth a bunch of times and once got drunk on "Drunk History".

The point is, you should have Dave do stand-up in your basement.

Featuring:

Katie Anderson

Not only is Katie an extremely funny stand-up comedian, but she is also very skilled at writing short biographies in the third person. She would never admit it herself, but she is definitely one of the most beautiful and wittiest comics to hit the stage in decades. After winning her 8th grade class’s “best sense of humor” award and receiving the honor of opening a fortune cookie that read “others enjoy your sense of humor,” she realized that stand-up comedy was her true destiny. You can now find her chasing her dreams in comedy clubs, bars, and that pediatrician’s office Christmas party that one time. She uses her wit and sarcasm to command the stage. And be careful, just when you think that you have her comedic style figured out, she hits you with another punch!

Winslow Dumaine

Winslow Dumaine uses comedy to explore his bizarre experiences with mental illness, taking dark, self-deprecating humor to its logical conclusion. With subject matter that revolves around alienation, isolation, grief, and dread, Dumaine confronts his audience with thoughtful, emotional depictions of human absurdity and angst while remaining intimately relatable to the audience. To celebrate three years in comedy, Dumaine used an x-acto knife to cut the words "HA HA" into his chest. He has opened for comedy giants like Ben Roy, Kyle Kinane, Derek Sheen, and Sean White. His debut comedy album, Whimper and Bang, was released in August of 2016 to rave reviews, described as "black-hole dark", "terrifying and hilarious", Kyle Kinane summed up the hour-long CD as "As funny as it is dark...a hilarious suicide note."

10PM | $10