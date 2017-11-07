Gallery 72 presents a special exhibition of selected photographs from the Missing Piece project by Tim Guthrie. The special reception and subsequent opening will coincide with Film Streams’ special screening of ‘The Missing Piece’ and panel discussion at the Ruth Sokolof Theater (1340 Mike Fahey St.)

This exhibition, Missing Piece Photographs, presents the images that were the foundation of the film. The exhibition begins with a special post-screening reception on Tuesday, November 7, 2017 at 9 pm. A formal opening reception will follow on Thursday, November 9, 2017 from 5 to 9 pm. Many of Guthrie’s photographs will be available to purchase in a variety of sizes during the show, which will remain on display through Saturday, November 25, 2017, during normal gallery hours and by appointment.