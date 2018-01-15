MLK Day of Service

During his lifetime, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. worked tirelessly for his vision of a nation of freedom and equality. He inspired people to fight against injustice of all kinds, once saying: "Life's persistent and most urgent question is, 'What are you doing for others?'" Dr. King valued strong communities, the empowerment of individuals, and striving for common goals.

In honor of the national MLK Day, join the UNO Office of Civic & Social Responsibility for one of our Signature Service Days. Service projects will help the community at large, and those who participate can choose from a variety of service projects during check-in. Please make sure to dress to get dirty and make a difference. We will have free breakfast and lunch available to all volunteers! Not available the whole day? Stop in the Office of Civic & Social Responsibility (CEC 130) anytime during the day to complete a service project in the office.

For any questions, please call 402-554-4083 or email unoserve@unomaha.edu.

Schedule

8:30 AM - Check-In: sign up for a service project and eat breakfast

9:00 AM - Shuttle service provided from UNO to service project sites

9:30 AM - 1:00 PM - Serve at service project site

1:00 PM - Shuttle service provided from service project sites back to UNO

1:30 PM - Lunch at UNO

UNO STUDENTS - Bring your MavCard to sign in - your service will be logged on MavSYNC.COMMUNITY MEMBERS with K-12 children - please print this form and bring a completed copy to the service day (https://orgsync.com/101445/files/1190396/show)

GROUPS - Are you a member of a group that is interested in serving together? We can sign-up your group (five or more) to ensure they volunteer at one site. Please email Skyler at sjmay@unomaha.edu one week in advance to reserve a site for your group.