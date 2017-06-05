Monday Night at the Movies - June 9

The University of Nebraska at Omaha is sponsoring the 2017 outdoor Monday Night at the Movies at Turner Park. The series features a blockbuster line-up, a special night in partnership with Film Streams, Omaha’s non-profit cinema, and a brand-new Student Choice Night, where students will be able to vote online.
In keeping with tradition, all of the outdoor movies – free and open to the public – will roll at sunset on a 26-foot inflatable screen in Omaha’s Turner Park. Chicago Dawg House will have afood truck on-site for those who would like to buy dinner in the park. For the added convenience of its guests, Midtown Crossing offers three hours of free garage parking. On-street parking is free after 9 p.m.
2017 Monday Night at the Movies:
- June 5: Moana (PG)
- June 12: Star Wars: The Force Awakens (PG-13)
- June 19: Film Streams Week: The Wiz (G)
- June 26: Angels in the Outfield (PG)
- July 3: La La Land (PG-13)
- July 10: Captain America: Civil War (PG-13)
- July 17: Student Choice Week (UNO will host online voting.)
- July 24: Casablanca (PG)
- July 31: Finding Dory (PG)
Info
Turner Park at Midtown Crossing 3110 Farnam St, Omaha, Nebraska 68131 View Map