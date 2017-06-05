Monday Night at the Movies - June 9

Monday Night at the Movies tradition is back for its sixth year sponsored by the University of Nebraska at Omaha.

to Google Calendar - Monday Night at the Movies - June 9 - 2017-06-05 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Monday Night at the Movies - June 9 - 2017-06-05 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Monday Night at the Movies - June 9 - 2017-06-05 00:00:00 iCalendar - Monday Night at the Movies - June 9 - 2017-06-05 00:00:00

Turner Park at Midtown Crossing 3110 Farnam St, Omaha, Nebraska 68131

The University of Nebraska at Omaha is sponsoring the 2017 outdoor Monday Night at the Movies at Turner Park. The series features a blockbuster line-up, a special night in partnership with Film Streams, Omaha’s non-profit cinema, and a brand-new Student Choice Night, where students will be able to vote online.

In keeping with tradition, all of the outdoor movies – free and open to the public – will roll at sunset on a 26-foot inflatable screen in Omaha’s Turner Park. Chicago Dawg House will have afood truck on-site for those who would like to buy dinner in the park. For the added convenience of its guests, Midtown Crossing offers three hours of free garage parking. On-street parking is free after 9 p.m.

2017 Monday Night at the Movies:

Info

Turner Park at Midtown Crossing 3110 Farnam St, Omaha, Nebraska 68131 View Map

Visit Event Website

to Google Calendar - Monday Night at the Movies - June 9 - 2017-06-05 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Monday Night at the Movies - June 9 - 2017-06-05 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Monday Night at the Movies - June 9 - 2017-06-05 00:00:00 iCalendar - Monday Night at the Movies - June 9 - 2017-06-05 00:00:00

Built with Metro Publisher™