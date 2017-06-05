Monday Night at the Movies - June 9

The University of Nebraska at Omaha is sponsoring the 2017 outdoor Monday Night at the Movies at Turner Park. The series features a blockbuster line-up, a special night in partnership with Film Streams, Omaha’s non-profit cinema, and a brand-new Student Choice Night, where students will be able to vote online.

In keeping with tradition, all of the outdoor movies – free and open to the public – will roll at sunset on a 26-foot inflatable screen in Omaha’s Turner Park. Chicago Dawg House will have afood truck on-site for those who would like to buy dinner in the park. For the added convenience of its guests, Midtown Crossing offers three hours of free garage parking. On-street parking is free after 9 p.m.

2017 Monday Night at the Movies: