Monty Neysmith (Original Symarip) w/ The Bishops, Faded, and DJ Nate Ease-Up

Monty Neysmith w/The Bishops, Faded, and DJ Nate EaseUp
Fri, Nov 17th @ Lookout Lounge
All Ages (w/slip), 8$ adv/10$ DOS
Door & DJ at 7 pm, music at 8 pm
Info
Lookout Lounge 320 S 72nd St, Omaha, Nebraska 68114
Lookout Lounge 320 S 72nd St, Omaha, Nebraska 68114
