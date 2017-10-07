MOVEMENT Presents: FORM

Introducing the MOVEMENT Series. Presented by KANEKO and tbd. Dance Collective, the MOVEMENT series will present site specific, multidisciplinary performances focused on modern and contemporary dance.

tbd. Dance Collective will kick off the first performance in the MOVEMENT series, titled FORM. FORM is an original dance performance exploring concepts of motion and form in relation to the human body as an individual and as part of a greater entity. Combining visual art, sculpture, various tactile materials, lighting elements from the exhibition, and a live sound score, the artists will examine the nature of human connection and our kinetic relationship to one another within space.

Tickets are $10 for General Public, $5 for Students and FREE for KANEKO Members and Children.

Visit thekaneko.org/form for tickets and for more information.