It’s going down Music Crush Wednesday has been revised to Music Crush Everyday will be on Saturday nights from now on ! Starting Saturday December 30 Pre New Years Eve Bash at the Reverb Lounge 6121 Military Ave ! Hosted by Staso from Staso’s Corner with Houston Alexander from 106.9 ! DJ Chevy On the ones and twos performances by Marcey Yates, Jordon Barber, John Walker, Young Tak, Big Homie C Strong, B Kizzle, Black Ribbon, Mr. Hunteman, Bleu, Fizzle and Nebrazka! Got a serious dope lineup bring in the New Years Eve right! The show will start at 10 pm sharp be on time so you don’t miss any performances !

Tickets: $10

On sale now: http://bit.ly/2yIdmrL