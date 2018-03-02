MUSICAL THRONES: A Parody of Ice and Fire brings your most beloved and behated characters to life as you take a hilarious journey through all six seasons of the “Game of Thrones” TV series.

MUSICAL THRONES: A Parody of Ice and Fire is composed by the hysterical mad men behind the long-running SILENCE! THE MUSICAL, Jon and Al Kaplan. Sing and dance along with Daenerys and her dragons, Tyrion, Joffrey and all the jolly members of the Lannister and Stark families in this love letter to fans.

You will be transported to Thrones’ magical locations (if you close your eyes) where bloodthirsty musical theater comics leave no joke unturned in serving up Thrones’ notorious violence, power struggles, manipulation and even a ballad or two. This show is preparing for battle so saddle up and come on down to King’s Landing – and hold onto your swords!

*This show contains adult themes and language.

Tickets start at $20.00.