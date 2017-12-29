Names Without Numbers w/ Tetelestai & Lonely Estates

to Google Calendar - Names Without Numbers w/ Tetelestai & Lonely Estates - 2017-12-29 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Names Without Numbers w/ Tetelestai & Lonely Estates - 2017-12-29 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Names Without Numbers w/ Tetelestai & Lonely Estates - 2017-12-29 20:00:00 iCalendar - Names Without Numbers w/ Tetelestai & Lonely Estates - 2017-12-29 20:00:00

http://bit.ly/2ztWecY

Reverb Lounge Military Ave, Omaha, Nebraska 68104

Names Without Numbers

with T E T E L E S T A i & Lonely Estates

Tickets: $8

On sale 11/24 at 10am: http://bit.ly/2ztWecY

ALL AGES Doors at 7pm Names Without Numbers is a four-piece rock and roll band from Omaha, NE / Council Bluffs, IA. Since forming in the summer of 2000, they have strived to bring their music and message to the masses. Since playing their “farewell show” in 2006, they have only played twice for a couple reunion shows in 2009. After 7 long years, it’s time to rekindle the flame and begin playing again. 

Stylistically, they play a unique blend of indie-rock with plenty of raw emotion and pop-punk energy. Some bands with a comparable style include Jimmy Eat World, Anberlin, Thrice and The Get Up Kids.

It isn't clear what the future will hold for Names Without Numbers, maybe they will only play 1 show….maybe they will play a lot of shows? Time will tell. But as for the year 2017, NWN is back.

Info
Reverb Lounge Military Ave, Omaha, Nebraska 68104 View Map
http://bit.ly/2ztWecY
to Google Calendar - Names Without Numbers w/ Tetelestai & Lonely Estates - 2017-12-29 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Names Without Numbers w/ Tetelestai & Lonely Estates - 2017-12-29 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Names Without Numbers w/ Tetelestai & Lonely Estates - 2017-12-29 20:00:00 iCalendar - Names Without Numbers w/ Tetelestai & Lonely Estates - 2017-12-29 20:00:00