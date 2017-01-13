Nasty Women Omaha Art Show

Co-organized by local artists Nicole Hulstein and Jacquline Smith; this is a sister exhibit of the Nasty Women Exhibition in NYC. This one night only, pop-up group exhibition serves to demonstrate solidarity among artists who identify with being a Nasty Woman in the face of threats to roll back women’s rights, individual rights, LGBTQ+ rights, immigrant rights, and abortion rights. It also serves as a fundraiser to support organizations defending these rights and to be a platform for organization in response to the Trump Presidential Inauguration in January.