National Geographic Live! Where the Wild Things Live with photographer Vincent J. Musi

A veteran photographer who has explored the connections between animals and humans, Vincent J. Musi has been spit at by a chimpanzee, screamed at by a prairie dog and charged by a pig — all in a day’s work. For a story on “Exotic Pets” that appeared in the April 2014 National Geographic, Musi explored the deep connections some people have with creatures you can’t get at the pet store — from a deer with her own bedroom, to a cuddly potbellied pig and beyond! He’ll share images and stories from this assignment, and from other forays into the world of our nonhuman friends, including his March 2008 article on “Animal Minds.”