The National Parks w/ Andrea von Kampen

The National Parks was formed by frontman Brady Parks in early 2013 in Provo, Utah. To date, the band has independently released two full-length albums (and a standalone single, “As We Ran”), which together have amassed more than 13.2 million Spotify streams and garnered praise from press outlets such as NPR’s All Songs Considered, CMT Edge, Baeble Music, and Pop Matters. The band’s self-booked touring began in the summer of 2014 and by 2016 the act was filling clubs in every region in the country while also performing at SXSW, Canadian Music Week, School Night at Bardot’s, Musikfest, Snowmass Mammoth Fest, and Make Music Pasadena. The National Parks is currently at work on their third studio album (Places) with the title track set to be released as a lead single in June 2017 via Rock Love Magic Records.

Andrea von Kampen is an American singer-songwriter from Lincoln, Nebraska. Her first EP, “Another Day” was released in September of 2015. Her newest work “Desdemona” was released in December of 2016. From a young age, Andrea was drawn to the sounds of Paul Simon and James Taylor, and her love of folk music has developed into an honest and pure sound. Her dynamic voice compliments her songwriting to provide a captivating live show. She was ranked as one of the top ten artists in NPR’s Tiny Desk Contest and has over 1,000,000 listens to her song “Trainsong” on Spotify.