NCAA Men’s College World Series Opening Celebration Day

Opening Celebration Day at TD Ameritrade Park is an all-day lead-off to the College World Series®. Free and open to the public, team practices start at 9:10 a.m. and are followed by autograph sessions after each team’s practice. Evening activities will begin around 8:30 p.m. with a parade of the eight teams marching east from Creighton University’s Morrison Stadium on Mike Fahey Street. The in-stadium ceremonies start with an Olympic-style entrance of the eight teams, a special performance of the U.S. Army Golden Knights parachute team, a feature performance by Grammy-nominated Aloe Blacc and a spectacular fireworks finale.

For a full schedule of events and more info head over to www.ncaa.com/cws