Nebraska High School Theatre Awards - June 8

Omaha Performing Arts is pleased to announce this year’s winners for the fourth annual Nebraska High School Theatre Awards (NHSTA) program. The winners will receive their awards at the Nebraska High School Theatre Awards Showcase Thursday, June 8, 2017 at the Holland Performing Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for the Showcase are $10 general admission. To reserve tickets, contact the Ticket Omaha Box Office at 402.345.0606 or visitTicketOmaha.com.

Modeled after the Tony Awards, this red carpet event will feature performances by more than 350 students from 60 Nebraska schools, with awards for outstanding productions, top ensembles and performers, and artistic excellence behind-the-scenes. Representatives from all participating schools will perform in the awards opening and closing numbers. All showcase performers will work with leading local musicians and a professional Broadway choreographer during the week leading up to the awards.

The lead actor and actress selected to participate in the Broadway League’s 2017 National High School Musical Theatre Awards in New York will be announced at the awards showcase. The twelve finalists will perform a special number in the showcase. The 20 winners for Outstanding Performance in a Lead Role will have a chance to perform in an interschool medley at the showcase.

Now in its fourth year, the Nebraska High School Theatre Awards program has expanded to schools from Omaha to North Platte with nearly 6,000 students participating this year. Omaha Performing Arts will expand the program next year to accept up to 70 schools across the state of Nebraska. Registration for the 2017-2018 school year opens online at NebraskaHSTA.org in August 2017.

List of Winners included in attachment and online here