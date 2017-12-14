Neighborhood Leadership Academy: Canvassing & Meeting Neighbors

ONE Omaha’s Neighborhood Leadership Academy offers comprehensive and in-depth education to community leaders. A survey of community associations leaders in Omaha revealed that there are many skills they would like to improve upon to fulfill their organizations’ missions. With this information, ONE Omaha has created a comprehensive curriculum tailored for community leaders. The Neighborhood Leadership Academy will provide impactful and actionable education on a different topic each month. Each session will offer comprehensive training on a variety of focus areas, including:
- Grant Writing & Fundraising
- Capacity Building
- Administrative Support & Newsletters
- By-Laws, Legal Issues & Liability Coverage
- Strategic Planning & Visioning
- Meeting Facilitation
- Meeting Facilitation II
- Social Media, Nextdoor & Websites
- Language, Age & Cultural Barriers
- Succession Planning & Mentorship
- Canvassing & Meeting Neighbors
- Neighborhood Revitalization
Click here to download the registration form.Click here for online registration.
For questions, please contact Mike McGuire at leadership@oneomaha.org or 402.840.9018.