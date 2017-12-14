Neighborhood Leadership Academy: Canvassing & Meeting Neighbors

ONE Omaha’s Neighborhood Leadership Academy offers comprehensive and in-depth education to community leaders. A survey of community associations leaders in Omaha revealed that there are many skills they would like to improve upon to fulfill their organizations’ missions. With this information, ONE Omaha has created a comprehensive curriculum tailored for community leaders. The Neighborhood Leadership Academy will provide impactful and actionable education on a different topic each month. Each session will offer comprehensive training on a variety of focus areas, including:

Grant Writing & Fundraising

Capacity Building

Administrative Support & Newsletters

By-Laws, Legal Issues & Liability Coverage

Strategic Planning & Visioning

Meeting Facilitation

Meeting Facilitation II

Social Media, Nextdoor & Websites

Language, Age & Cultural Barriers

Succession Planning & Mentorship

Canvassing & Meeting Neighbors

Neighborhood Revitalization

Click here to download the registration form.Click here for online registration.

For questions, please contact Mike McGuire at leadership@oneomaha.org or 402.840.9018.