NEIGHBORHOODS, USA (NUSA) NATIONAL CONFERENCE

Neighborhoods, USA (NUSA), a national nonprofit organization committed to building and strengthening neighborhood organizations, has opened registration for its national conference taking place May 24-27 at the Downtown Hilton Omaha and the CenturyLink Center. The event is open to anyone interested in connecting with people who strive to improve neighborhoods and build stronger communities, and attendees do not have to be current members of NUSA.

Conference planners expect 800 attendees representing local and national neighborhood associations and community groups, so early registration is encouraged. Considerably reduced rates are available for students and Omaha residents who register on or before April 15: $50 for local attendees and $25 for students, compared to a non-local registration rate of $200 per person. Late registration (after April 15) will be $300 per person regardless of category.

NUSA selected Omaha to serve as the host city for its annual national conference through a competitive process. The annual NUSA conference provides opportunities for informal networking and information-sharing along with a variety of interactive and educational workshops that relate to principles advocated by the organization from preserving local culture and history to working with governments, voluntary organizations, businesses and philanthropy to meet neighborhood needs for personal, social and economic development. Several dozen exhibitors will also be featured throughout the conference.

An awards ceremony will recognize achievements of neighborhoods across the nation from best neighborhood newsletter to the coveted Neighborhood of the Year Award. As part of Omaha’s role as the 2017 host city, 18 local neighborhood associations will conduct Neighborhood Pride tours.

One of the event’s keynote speakers will be Fred Kent, founder and president of Project for Public Spaces, a national nonprofit organization dedicated to creating and sustaining public places that build communities. Fred Kent is a leading authority on revitalizing city spaces and one of the foremost thinkers in livability, smart growth and the future of the city.

Joseph Porcelli, the second keynote speaker, is a senior city strategist for Nextdoor, a free, private social network for neighborhoods and communities. His background includes serving as the nation’s first Community Engagement Strategist for the Department of Homeland Security, and leading online operations and partnerships for the ServiceNation campaign which passed the Edward M. Kennedy Serve America Act of 2009.

To register or for more information on the NUSA 2017 national conference, visit www.intheneighborhood.org/2017-nusa-conference.