Nerd Roast (Stand Up): FRIENDS

The Nerd Roast is a specialty stand up show that features some of the area’s most talented comedians and improvisers performing as characters from pop culture, history, sports, and more in a battle of insults.

This month we'll be roasting the iconic 90's television series: FRIENDS!

Everyone will be in character and roasting as that figure, because when nothing’s personal you get no holds barred entertainment! You may see your favorite children’s story book characters letting off profanity laced rants against one another, or long gone historical figures meeting for the first time to air their grievances. Each month will feature and new group of characters for some fresh new insults in all out verbal assaults on each other!

No living, dead, or fictional personality is safe!

Tickets are $3 per person.