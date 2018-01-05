Nerd Roast (Stand Up)

The Nerd Roast is a specialty stand up show that features some of the area’s most talented comedians and improvisers performing as characters from pop culture, history, sports, and more in a battle of insults. (Please note; this show is not intended for younger viewers)

This month we will be roasting as your favorite characters from the funny pages!

Featuring:

Calvin

Cathy

Charlie Brown & Lucy Van Pelt

Hagar the Horrible

And more!

Everyone will be in character and roasting as that figure, because when nothing’s personal you get no holds barred entertainment! You may see your favorite children’s story book characters letting off profanity laced rants against one another, or long gone historical figures meeting for the first time to air their grievances. Each month will feature and new group of characters for some fresh new insults in all out verbal assaults on each other!

No living, dead, or fictional personality is safe!

Tickets are $5 per person.

-----------

We've got 19 beers, ciders, and hard sodas!

Please arrive no later than 5 minutes prior to showtime. Tickets may be released for resale at that time, no refunds will be given.

Free parking available 1/2 a block away at 17th and Harney. Parking also available on the street (metered until 9pm).