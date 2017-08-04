New American Arts Festival

The New Americans Art Festival, a collaboration of Lutheran Family Services of Nebraska (LFS) and Benson First Friday (BFF), is a celebration of new American arts and culture, featuring art and performances from both new Americans and local Omaha artists.

In its fourth year, the festival has quickly become a must-see event of the summer, featuring exciting food, music, art, handmade goods, and entertainment from around the world. The festival provides artists with an opportunity to share their craft with the community, and offers patrons a view into the wealth of diverse cultures that call Omaha home. The event creates advocacy and awareness for the contributions of refugees and immigrants in our community.

Free Workshops, Live music, dance, artisan market (New American and Benson Vendors), Gallery Exhibits, Food Trucks and more. More details at: https://www.facebook.com/newamericanartsfestival/?hc_ref=SEARCH&fref=nf