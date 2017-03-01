New Exhibit -- "Controlling Chaos"

RNG Gallery is pleased to present Controlling Chaos, a solo exhibition of work by Jonathan Seevers. The exhibit opened Saturday, March 4th and will be available for viewing until Sunday, April 30th. A public reception to meet the artist will be held on Saturday, March 25th from 6 to 9 p.m. at the gallery. RNG Gallery shares space with Dixie Quicks restaurant and is located at 157 W. Broadway in Council Bluffs.

According to Seevers, "More than 96% of the universe is made up of a material called “dark matter” which we can neither see nor study. The universe is, therefore, essentially unknowable. Yet for reasons we don’t understand, we have an inherent urge to try and know everything. This is the essential struggle of our species. And, it’s the concept on which the artwork in this exhibit is based."

Seevers is an artist, writer, and musician who lives in Omaha with his wife Sarah and two cats. Influenced most by the movements of futurism and surrealism, his artwork strives to convey the struggle for control inherent within the human condition. Jonathan has a bachelor’s degree in music with a minor in English from the University of Nebraska at Lincoln. This is his first solo exhibit.

Admission to the RNG Gallery is free. RNG Gallery is open Wednesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday hours are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday hours are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The gallery is closed on Monday and Tuesday.