RNG Gallery is pleased to present an exhibit of New and Recent Works by Richard Chung. The exhibit opens Saturday, June 3rd and will be available for viewing until Sunday, June 25th. A public reception to meet the artist will be held on Saturday, June 3 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the gallery. RNG Gallery shares space with Dixie Quicks restaurant and is located at 157 W. Broadway in Council Bluffs.

Chung is best known for his figurative ceramic sculpture works but this exhibit will also feature pastel drawings. Chung says he is "drawn to the human figure as a subject because of its accessibility, and obvious inherent familiarity. It is a constant struggle to progress in the technical aspects of the human form. Despite the formal challenges of the figure, I impose on my work a personal edict of showing 'some sign of life'.”

According to Chung, "I believe I am most influenced by the expressionists. The mark-making that clay allows gives a unique record of the process. When there is evidence of how quickly, how hard or soft, marks are made-- this can be seen as story telling in itself. I find that pastels have a similar quality with clay in their immediacy. I tend to find myself favoring direct touch/contact with the medium for much of the process."

Born in Honolulu, Hawaii and raised in the California Bay Area, Richard Chung received a B.A. in Studio Art at University of California at Berkeley. Guided by Richard Shaw, Ceramics instructor at UCB, Chung moved to Omaha, Nebraska to assist world-renowned ceramic artist Jun Kaneko. Chung has participated and has received recognition in multiple juried shows and Chung's work has been represented by galleries across the country. His ceramic figures may be found in numerous private collections, as well as institutional permanent collections.

Along with art making, Chung teaches art to a wide range of audiences through the non-profit organization WhyArts? in Omaha as well as teaching art at his daughter's elementary school Montessori Children's Room. Richard currently resides in Omaha with his partner, daughter and 3 felines.

Admission to the RNG Gallery is free. RNG Gallery is open Wednesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday hours are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday hours are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The gallery is closed on Monday and Tuesday.