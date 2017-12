New Year's Eve at Monarch Prime & Bar

Ring in 2018 with Omaha’s latest restaurant, Monarch Prime & Bar! Chef Patrick Micheels has carefully crafted a four-course prix fixe feast with options including Foie Gras with Cherry, Pistachio, and Fennel, Nebraska Walleye with celeriac, black garlic, mustard, and lentils, and Lamb Loin with tarragon, barley, rutabaga, cacao. Following dinner will be a special performance by DJ Herricane Cole, dancing, and a toast at midnight.

For dinner reservations, please visit http://bit.ly/2hSnjio. No cover starting at 10 p.m.