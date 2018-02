February Show: Nick Chiburis Remembered (1938-2015)

Works by Nick Chiburis from the family archives, Photos and sculptures Reception Friday February 9th 5:30-9pm Show runs Wed Feb 7th - Saturday March 3rd Gallery Hours Wed-Sat 11-5pm

Sophisticated, but Edgy Photos and Sculptures of the female form

Join us in celebrating the work of Nick as he goes to places that challenge our view of our view of art, religion, the human figure and our world view.