Nintendo Power Hour: WWF No Mercy at The Waiting Room

The Waiting Room Lounge 6212 Maple St., Omaha, Nebraska 68104

PWP Live Presents: 

Nintendo Power Hour: No Mercy

No Cover / 8pm / 21+You've been asking for it, now the Waiting Room Lounge and PWP Wrestling are proud to bring back Nintendo Power Hour featuring WWF: No Mercy on the Nintendo 64! Prove you're the cream of the crop and rise to the top in this double elimination slobber knocker! Will you be the king of the ring, or just another grandstandin', hot doggin', prima donna?

No cover. $5 buy-in to enter tournament. Personal controllers are allowed (no mods).Registration begins at 8pm, tournament starts at 9pm.

The Waiting Room Lounge 6212 Maple St., Omaha, Nebraska 68104
