NMM: Goodbye Old Friend at The Waiting Room

1% Productions and Midwest Elite Concerts join forces again to bring to you the concert series that has launched many new acts in Omaha. New Music Mondays is back

Headliner: Goodbye Old Friend

Support Acts: Average As Poets, The Endless Night

All ages show with no cover

Doors at 7, Showtime at 8

Goodbye Old Friend busted into the Iowa music scene in 2016. They quickly became known for their catchy rhythms and heartfelt lyrics paired with their high-energy interactive live performances, being quoted as both catchy and aggressive. The band is currently traveling the midwest spreading the word of their Self Titled EP, released fall of 2016 (All Poetic Audio), working on material for their next release, and striving for improvement every step of the way.